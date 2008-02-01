The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Big Actor Got Half a Million For Voicework, But Who?

moneystack.jpg It's no secret that film and TV actors are doing voice work in games. Some actors, like Keith David (The Thing), are finding more work in games than in film, while big Hollywood stars are picking up extra cash as well. How much does an A-list star get for an afternoon of voice work? Typically, stars get in the high five figures for single voice session. One major actor got half a million dollars for one session. Says Lev Chapelsky, who manages a company that contracts screen actors for game voicework:

Agents are under the misconception that there's a ton of money to be had for their clients. In a game, the entertainment is about the gameplay. The actor's contribution isn't as important as the gameplay.

Voice acting is important, but certainly not more important than good gameplay. Trying to figure out who got half a million... Any idea?
Video Games Give Actors Second Chance [Reuters][Pic]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles