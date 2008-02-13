Big Players To Form PC Gaming Alliance?

According to the San Jose Mercury News, heavyweights Intel, Microsoft, AMD and NVIDIA will join forces to help fight the decline in PC game sales.

The alliance will be officially announced at this year's Game Developers Conference in San Francisco.

Being a hardcore PC gamer, I'm pleased to hear about this. However, the team will need more than just hardware vendors if it wants to stand a chance. After all, it's the publishers that decide what goes on which platforms these days, and with the popularity of the Xbox 360, Wii and Playstation 3, combined with the large outlay for a decent gaming PC (some video cards cost more than an entire console!), the battle is going to be an uphill one. Sure, Microsoft has its fair share of releases, but a bit of support from EA or Activision Blizzard would go down a treat.

It will be interesting to hear the group's strategies to invigorate the platform.

Takahashi: Gaming Alliance stumps for PC [San Jose Mercury News, via Blue's News]