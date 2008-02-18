Biohazard Commercial Documentary



This a pretty interesting short documentary on the making of a commercial for Biohazard 2/Resident Evil 2. The commercial was directed by zombie master George Romero and starred (the recently deceased) Brad Renfro as Leon Kennedy. I can't say that I've ever seen a documentary on the making of a commercial but this one is actually pretty interesting with the possible exception of the vapid quotes from the gal playing Claire Redfield. It lasts about eleven minutes and is definitely worth a watch.

[Thanks, king_e_dawg]