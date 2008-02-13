Bioshock Bastardising To Cellphones

The next installment of Bioshock is closer than you think, but it's coming in straight-to-cellphone form. Developed by IG Fun, the studio behind titles like Rush Hour 3 (the game) and Playboy Pool, who can predict what delights that the company surely has in store for phone gamers? But we're guessing—mind you, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves here—that Bioshock Mobile won't quite capture the brilliant atmospherics of the original. But we'd LOVE to be proven wrong. (But we won't be.)
BioShock Being Squeezed Into Cell Phones [Gamelife]
*Let's out a long, deep, emotional sigh*
Bioshock was one of those games that needs no sequels, no books, no movies, and definitely no damn phone games. Why can't we just make something good and move on? Hell, do a sequel, just make it a proper one. It's none of my business I know, but I hate that the best developers get the least creative freedom - as soon as they make something that sells over a million, they're locked into doing sequels for the rest of their lives. I realise the phone game is probably not being developed by 2K themselves but this still goes to show that the owners of the IP will milk it for all it's worth, and that's not always a good thing - guitar hero 1, 2, 3, 80's...blah blah blah - it's developer got absorbed by a huge corporation, then we get some of the developers splitting off and making rock band - something similar and just as fun, but new and fresh - not just more guitar hero sequels like the main studio is doing.
The point is that squeezing every penny out of some intellectual property isn't always the best move, and that it can really cheapen the experience for everyone.