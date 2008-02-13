Bioshock Bastardising To Cellphones

The next installment of Bioshock is closer than you think, but it's coming in straight-to-cellphone form. Developed by IG Fun, the studio behind titles like Rush Hour 3 (the game) and Playboy Pool, who can predict what delights that the company surely has in store for phone gamers? But we're guessing—mind you, we don't want to get ahead of ourselves here—that Bioshock Mobile won't quite capture the brilliant atmospherics of the original. But we'd LOVE to be proven wrong. (But we won't be.)

BioShock Being Squeezed Into Cell Phones [Gamelife]