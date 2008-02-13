BioWare At Work On A New KOTOR

Wondering what that BioWare/Lucasarts project was going to be? Oh, come on. Like you couldn't guess. During EA's analyst report earlier today, it was revealed that in addition to working on more Mass Effect, Dragon Age and a "New MMO", BioWare are also handling a new Knights of the Old Republic title. Which means it's not their upcoming MMO. So, a new, straight-up RPG, then? Probably. Your excitement glands can't repel joy of this magnitude.

[Image]