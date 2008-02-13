BioWare At Work On A New KOTOR

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Wondering what that BioWare/Lucasarts project was going to be? Oh, come on. Like you couldn't guess. During EA's analyst report earlier today, it was revealed that in addition to working on more Mass Effect, Dragon Age and a "New MMO", BioWare are also handling a new Knights of the Old Republic title. Which means it's not their upcoming MMO. So, a new, straight-up RPG, then? Probably. Your excitement glands can't repel joy of this magnitude.
  • Lazich Guest

    You mean we'll finally get Revan vs The Exile?!

    Sweet Baby Jesus ....

  • antwandemarco @Anton

    Many Bothans died to bring us this information.

  • Joy Guest

    yay, finally would love to see how the new one goes in terms of storyline :D, cos i loved the first one but not the 2nd

  • rob_jedi @Rob_Jedi

    Love to have a proper continuation of Kotor 1. Can't wait to play this. Just hope they don't rush the details like they did with Mass Effect.

