The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

BioWare Talks MMO

On the precipice of delving into the world of massively multiplayer online games, a genre that tends to chew up mediocre and even good games and spit them out, BioWare founders Ray Muzyka and Greg Zeschuk say they're not worried, but they also have a healthy respect for the challenges they face.

"It's definitely challenging," said Muzyka. "We waited years to do this. One of our first ideas, 15 years ago, was actually an MMO but we wanted to wait until we were ready as a studio. These are big projects with big potential."

"As a type of game, (MMOs) are almost at the pinnacle of maxing the difficulty levels for development," Zeschuk added. "You have thousands of people trying to break it and mess stuff up. It's very hard technically, it's not for the faint of heart."

Both Muzyka and Zeschuk are also well aware of Blizzard, but the prospect of taking on a company that so dominates one particular genre doesn't bother them.

"We look at with great respect what Blizzard is doing," Zeschuk said. "One of the challenges with a lot of (Blizzard's) previous competitors was that guys have made various tweaks to the same formula.

"We joke that we're happy to accept half to two-thirds of the WOW market."

But with BioWare, Muzyka said, the company is really more about competing with itself than with anyone else.

"We are just going to deliver something that's world class and let gamers decide if they want to play," he said.

Zeschuk said they have a strong team of MMO developers at the company now and that they are very confident they can make something work. That's being done, Muzyka added, by identifying the areas often neglected by MMOs.

"We are choosing to innovate in a bunch of areas that no one else has innovated in this space," he said.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles