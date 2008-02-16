Blizzard Launches Global WoW Arena Tournaments

If you're one of those obnoxious World of Warcraft players always bragging in general chat about how much ass you kick in the PVP arena, it's time to put your money where your mouth is. No no, stop stuffing dollar bills up your arse - what I mean is Blizzard is launching a new type of Global Arena Tournament, where for a buy in price ($US 20) players can hop on a special realm, create a level 70 with epic gear, and battle it out 3-vs.-3 style for a chance at a $US 75,000 grand prize.
"eSports is one of the most exciting facets of online gaming today," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're pleased to expand World of Warcraft's tournament options for players who want to focus mainly on the competitive aspect of the game."
Tournaments are scheduled to begin in April with online qualifiers in Europe, South Korea, North America, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Hit the jump for the full details complete with a run down of the fabulous cash and prizes up for grabs.
Blizzard Entertainment® Announces New Global World Of Warcraft® Arena Tournament Format
2008 World of Warcraft Arena Tournaments to feature competition on dedicated regional tournament realms and more than $200,000 in cash prizes
PARIS, France. - Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. today announced plans to launch a new type of tournament competition using the Arena System in World of Warcraft®, its popular subscription-based massively multiplayer online role-playing game. The tournaments will take place on special realms that allow competitors to instantly create level-70 characters with epic equipment, placing the focus on tactics and execution rather than normal adventuring.
The tournaments are scheduled to start in April with two rounds of online qualifiers in Europe, South Korea, North America, and the regions of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau. Each qualifier round will have a per-competitor entry fee - 15€/£12 in Europe; 20,000 won in South Korea; $20 in North America; and NT$450 in the regions of Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau - and will run for six weeks. During this time, teams will play 3-vs.-3 matches on the tournament realm in their region, with the top four teams from each round advancing to the regional finals to compete for more than $27,000 in cash prizes. Winners from each region will then be invited to a global championship event to compete for $120,000 in cash prizes, including a $75,000 grand prize.
All of us Australians feel the love Blizzard, thanks!