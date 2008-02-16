Blizzard Launches Global WoW Arena Tournaments

If you're one of those obnoxious World of Warcraft players always bragging in general chat about how much ass you kick in the PVP arena, it's time to put your money where your mouth is. No no, stop stuffing dollar bills up your arse - what I mean is Blizzard is launching a new type of Global Arena Tournament, where for a buy in price ($US 20) players can hop on a special realm, create a level 70 with epic gear, and battle it out 3-vs.-3 style for a chance at a $US 75,000 grand prize.

"eSports is one of the most exciting facets of online gaming today," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. "We're pleased to expand World of Warcraft's tournament options for players who want to focus mainly on the competitive aspect of the game."

Tournaments are scheduled to begin in April with online qualifiers in Europe, South Korea, North America, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. Hit the jump for the full details complete with a run down of the fabulous cash and prizes up for grabs.