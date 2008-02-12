Blizzard's Worldwide Invitational Moves To Paris

Blizzard's Worldwide Invitational is back for the fourth year, and this time it's the Koreans who'll be spending enormous amounts of cash on air fare! Gaming press around the world are no doubt highly pleased with the announcement that this year's show is moving to Paris France, home of some excellent food, better wine, and millions of French people.
"We look forward to bringing the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational to Europe for the first time and sharing our latest news with players there," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment.
The show will feature musical performances, a silent auction, discussion panels, developer signings, tournament gaming, and hands-on time with StarCraft II and the next Wow expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. I also have a sneaking suspicion that the new MMO we've been hearing so much about could very well be unveiled here, so get your asses to Paris on or around June 28th and 29th to be a part of what very well could be a bit of gaming history - or at least hang out with those friendly French folks.
2008 Blizzard Entertainment® Worldwide Invitational Announced
Blizzard Entertainment tournament and gaming event to take place in Europe over 28-29 June
MARLOW, UK. - February 11, 2008 - Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. today announced plans to hold its fourth Worldwide Invitational in Paris, France on the 28th and 29th of June. The 2008 Blizzard Entertainment® Worldwide Invitational will bring the company and gamers together in a convention atmosphere, celebrating the communities surrounding Blizzard Entertainment's Warcraft®, Diablo® and StarCraft® series as well as showcasing the skills of top eSports gamers from around the world. The first Blizzard Entertainment Worldwide Invitational to be held in Europe, the event will take place at Hall 5 of the Porte de Versailles Exposition Center in Paris.
Open to gamers of ages 16 and up, or younger if accompanied by a parent, guardian, or responsible adult, the 2008 Blizzard Entertainment Worldwide Invitational will feature exciting StarCraft, Warcraft III and World of Warcraft® invitational tournaments, with a variety of other activities over the two-day event, including:
* Discussion panels with Blizzard Entertainment developers
* Artist and developer signings
* Hands-on play with World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King™ and StarCraft II
* Merchandise and other products based on the Blizzard Entertainment game universes
* A silent auction
* Musical performances
* And more exciting activities to be announced
Tickets for the 2008 Blizzard Entertainment Worldwide Invitational are limited and will go on sale in the next few weeks at the price of 70€/£55 per ticket. Further information on activities, tournaments and ticket booking will be provided on the official 2008 Blizzard Entertainment Worldwide Invitational website at http://eu.blizzard.com/wwi08 as the event draws closer.
