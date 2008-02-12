Blizzard's Worldwide Invitational Moves To Paris

Blizzard's Worldwide Invitational is back for the fourth year, and this time it's the Koreans who'll be spending enormous amounts of cash on air fare! Gaming press around the world are no doubt highly pleased with the announcement that this year's show is moving to Paris France, home of some excellent food, better wine, and millions of French people.

"We look forward to bringing the Blizzard Worldwide Invitational to Europe for the first time and sharing our latest news with players there," said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment.

The show will feature musical performances, a silent auction, discussion panels, developer signings, tournament gaming, and hands-on time with StarCraft II and the next Wow expansion, Wrath of the Lich King. I also have a sneaking suspicion that the new MMO we've been hearing so much about could very well be unveiled here, so get your asses to Paris on or around June 28th and 29th to be a part of what very well could be a bit of gaming history - or at least hang out with those friendly French folks.