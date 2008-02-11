Books That Ought To Be Made Into Games

We all know about horrible movie/game crossovers (going both ways), but what about books being turned into games? For the lit geek lurking in some of us, Insult Swordfighting has put together a very brief list of books that should be turned into games — and what those games ought to look like. For example, here's one take on a Russian classic:

War and Peace A sweeping, turn-based strategy game that lets you take the side of Russia or France during the Napoleonic Wars. With thousands of units to command at once, the game quickly becomes untenable and overwhelming to all but the most dedicated strategy buffs. But everybody claims to have played it all the way through and loved it.

Personally, though I'm inordinately fond of Anna Karenina, I put down War and Peace a quarter way through, never to return — but it's still a fun and somewhat silly mental exercise to think of books getting turned into games, and what shape those finished products would take. I'm still waiting for the Mainland Chinese produced game that draws inspiration from Dream of the Red Chamber: throw some sword fighting in with the personal drama and people going crazy, and Shanda may just have another hit on their hands.

