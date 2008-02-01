Bring on the Prinny Hats!

You know, Super Smash Bros. Brawl wasn't the other game released yesterday. There were other games, other games like Devil May Cry 4 and Disgaea 3. Here's how the PS3 title's Akihabara release looked, complete with a plush Prinny toy, Prinny hats and a dude in a Prinny suit. The keyword here: Prinny. And yes, Witzbold sent in this tip.

