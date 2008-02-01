The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Bring on the Prinny Hats!

22557_n20080131_06_disgaea3_07.jpg You know, Super Smash Bros. Brawl wasn't the other game released yesterday. There were other games, other games like Devil May Cry 4 and Disgaea 3. Here's how the PS3 title's Akihabara release looked, complete with a plush Prinny toy, Prinny hats and a dude in a Prinny suit. The keyword here: Prinny. And yes, Witzbold sent in this tip.

22557_n20080131_06_disgaea3_02.jpg22557_n20080131_06_disgaea3_09.jpg22557_n20080131_06_disgaea3_05.jpg22557_n20080131_06_disgaea3_03.jpg

Disgaea Event [Dengeki Online]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles