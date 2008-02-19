The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

British Bank Blocks WoW Payments

British bank Halifax have allegedly begun blocking their credit card customers from making payments to Blizzard (ie their monthly WoW subscriptions). Why? It's all to do with security, The Register reports, with the bank having had a gutfull of dodgy transactions coming from stolen credit cards.

We have seen a significant number of fraudulent transactions through Blizzard's gaming sites. We have, therefore, blocked the majority of Visa/Mastercard transactions we receive from there in order to combat this. We do not believe the fraud is anything to do with Blizzard themselves, their sites or the integrity of their billing systems, rather it is site users utilising stolen credit card details to pay for subscriptions.

The bank says if any of their customers need another way to pay their WoW subscriptions, they should contact them and Halifax will sort something out with Blizzard. All sounds a bit fishy to me: any Brits reading this find themselves in a similar predicament?
UK bank blames fraudsters for World of Warcraft ban [The Register]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles