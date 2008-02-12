British PM Gets Arse Kicked By His Four Year-Old Son

Poor Gordon Brown. Following in Tony Blair's footsteps must be tough. Blair was such a sweetheart! Brown...well, he looks kinda grumpy. Is acting kinda grumpy, too, now that you mention it. No doubt contributing to his grumpiness is the fact his son John - who is four - can kick his arse at Wii Tennis. I don't know what's more amazing. The fact Brown told this to the press, the fact his four year-old son beat him or the fact Gordon Brown has a four year-old son (he's nearly 57!).

Brown aced at Wii by son [The Times]