British Sales Charts

Hrm. Two Brain Trainings and a Maths training? Two Turoks? Midway's Game Party for the Wii? No no no no no no no. Britain, go off and buy a week's worth of games again, and this time, do it properly. OK, while they're gone, EA, a moment please. Where's your sense of decency? As you can no doubt see, the UK is suffering from a lack of Rock Band. Do the humane thing, and get with shipping the game to Europe.

1) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (DS)

2) Devil May Cry 4 (360)

3) Wii Play

4) Brain Training

5) Turok (360)

6) Devil May Cry 4 (PS3)

7) Maths Training (DS)

8) More Brain Training

9) Turok (PS3)

10) Game Party (Wii)

