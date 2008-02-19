British Sales Charts

Hrm. Two Brain Trainings and a Maths training? Two Turoks? Midway's Game Party for the Wii? No no no no no no no. Britain, go off and buy a week's worth of games again, and this time, do it properly. OK, while they're gone, EA, a moment please. Where's your sense of decency? As you can no doubt see, the UK is suffering from a lack of Rock Band. Do the humane thing, and get with shipping the game to Europe.
1) Mario & Sonic At The Olympics (DS)
2) Devil May Cry 4 (360)
3) Wii Play
4) Brain Training
5) Turok (360)
6) Devil May Cry 4 (PS3)
7) Maths Training (DS)
8) More Brain Training
9) Turok (PS3)
10) Game Party (Wii)
[charts courtesy of ChartTrack][Image]
