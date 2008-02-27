Brits Get Paid Just For Pre-Ordering Lost Odyssey

Sweet deal ahoy, Britain! Mistwalker's Lost Odyssey launches in the UK later this week. It's pretty good. In case you're not sold on its particular merits, however, high street retail giant HMV are offering 1000 Microsoft Points to anyone who preorders the game. You can buy Rez HD for that. With change. Get on it.
Pre-order Lost Odyssey and get MS Points [Eurogamer]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink