Bully Achievements Revealed

One of the more light-hearted controversies surrounding the release of Bully in 2006 was the fact the game's protagonist, Jimmy, could kiss boys. If he wanted to. Like kissing girls, there was no real point to it, but hey, if you wanted to, the option was there. If you're a 360 achievement completist, though, it might now be less of an option, with one of the game's achievements requiring you to be kissed by 20 lads in return for 20G. Which is surely the list's highlight. Sure, others include egging cars and completing classes, but are they called "Over the Rainbow"? No, no they are not.

