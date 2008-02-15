Bully Valentine's Day Trailer Celebrates Love Lost

It's Valentine's Day, and while many of you are planning romantic dinners, expensive flowers and early bedtimes, Rockstar is putting together highlight reals of nut shots and face slaps to promote their upcoming Bully: Scholarship Edition for Xbox 360 and Wii.

Trailers like this remind us that maybe the most overlooked talent at Rockstar is its video editing crew, and that love ain't always chocolates and perfume...unless chocolates have evolved the crack their own nuts...in which case we are all doomed.