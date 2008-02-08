The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Burnout Paradise DLC Won't Lock Out Cheapskates

Speaking with MTV, EA have taken the unusual step (at least for them) in assuring Burnout Paradise players that future DLC for the title won't split the online community between those who opt to buy the DLC and those who don't. Issuing a written statement, they explain:

It's our intention to extend the life of Burnout with additional DLC in the near future. As mentioned, we don't want to split the online community between those that have content and those that don't. Our intention is to offer both free and paid for DLC in a way that enables everyone to 'see' the content, even if they have not paid for it.

They wouldn't elaborate on what exactly that meant. Which means I'm just going to speculate that they'll open up new areas of the map for you to drive around, but unless you pay for the DLC, you won't be able to trigger any of the events contained within.
EA Says You'll Experience 'Burnout Paradise' DLC — Even if You Don't Buy it [MTV]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles