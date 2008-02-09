But What Consoles Does Japan Actually Own?

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Not sure, but here's a shot in the dark. We always talk about what Japanese people are buying, but what about what they own? Research firm Oricon did the digging and polled Japanese folks last October. A total of one thousand were quiered, split evenly between men and women. Here's the breakdown: 250 people in their teens, 250 in their twenties, 250 in their thirties and 250 in their forties. And which consoles do they own?

1. PlayStation 2: 62.3 percent
2. Nintendo DS: 55.4 percent
3. Super Famicom: 42.5 percent
4. PlayStation: 37. 5 percent
5. Game Boy: 34.3 percent
6. Game Boy Advance: 31.8 percent
7. Famicom: 28.3 percent
8. NINTENDO64: 25.4 percent
9. PSP: 17 percent
10. Wii: 16.4 percent

Not had enough numbers? There are more! That, after the jump:

Women
1. Nintendo DS: 62 percent
2. PlayStation 2: 58.5 percent
3. Super Famicom: 40.3 percent
4. Game Boy: 36.4 percent
5. PlayStation: 36.2 percent

Men
1. PlayStation 2: 65.7 percent
2. Nintendo DS: 49.3 percent
3. Super Famicom: 44.5 percent
4. PlayStation: 38.8 percent
5. Game Boy: 32.3 percent

Teens
1. PlayStation 2: 64.1 percent
2. Nintendo DS: 55.8 percent
3. Game Boy: 51.1 percent

20s
1. PlayStation 2: 70.2 percent
2. Nintendo DS: 56.9 percent
3. Super Famicom: 42.7 percent

30s
1. PlayStation 2: 60 percent
2. Nintendo DS: 51.1 percent
3. Super Famicom: 39.1 percent

40s
1. Nintendo DS: 58.1 percent
2. PlayStation 2: 54.4 percent
3. Super Famicom: 42.8 percent

Console Data [Oricon via Itai News][Pic]

