Buy Every Single Japanese Dreamcast Game At Once

I don't normally like posting eBay auctions. I find something about them inherently tragic. But this one, oh boy, this one is just nice to look at. Some bloke in France is selling every Japanese Dreamcast game ever made. Every single one. 606 of them. Even awesome rare stuff like De La Jet Set Radio. Oh, and did I mention they're all sealed? They're all sealed. All 606 of them. Sure, bidding starts at $US 20,000, but for the entire Japanese Dreamcast collection, sealed, that may well constitute a bargain.

Dreamcast Collection [GameSniped]