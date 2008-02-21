The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Buy Every Single Japanese Dreamcast Game At Once

I don't normally like posting eBay auctions. I find something about them inherently tragic. But this one, oh boy, this one is just nice to look at. Some bloke in France is selling every Japanese Dreamcast game ever made. Every single one. 606 of them. Even awesome rare stuff like De La Jet Set Radio. Oh, and did I mention they're all sealed? They're all sealed. All 606 of them. Sure, bidding starts at $US 20,000, but for the entire Japanese Dreamcast collection, sealed, that may well constitute a bargain.
Dreamcast Collection [GameSniped]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles