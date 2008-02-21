Buy Every Single Japanese Dreamcast Game At Once

I don't normally like posting eBay auctions. I find something about them inherently tragic. But this one, oh boy, this one is just nice to look at. Some bloke in France is selling every Japanese Dreamcast game ever made. Every single one. 606 of them. Even awesome rare stuff like De La Jet Set Radio. Oh, and did I mention they're all sealed? They're all sealed. All 606 of them. Sure, bidding starts at $US 20,000, but for the entire Japanese Dreamcast collection, sealed, that may well constitute a bargain.
Dreamcast Collection [GameSniped]
I don't normally like posting eBay auctions. I find something about them inherently tragic. But this one, oh boy, this one is just nice to look at. Some bloke in France is selling every Japanese Dreamcast game ever made. Every single one. 606 of them. Even awesome rare stuff like De La Jet Set Radio. Oh, and did I mention they're all sealed? They're all sealed. All 606 of them. Sure, bidding starts at $US 20,000, but for the entire Japanese Dreamcast collection, sealed, that may well constitute a bargain.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink