Call of Duty 4 Community Mapping Contest

iwmappingcontest.png The folks at Infinity Ward are inviting players to create and submit their own custom multiplayer maps for use with call of Duty 4. With the release of the 1.5 Mod Tools patch, PC users will be able to submit their home made maps to the COD4 team who will be choosing their favorites on March 31. From the Infinity ward website:

What's your dream map? Wide open spaces perfect for sniping, or close quarters combat with plenty of cover to bound back and forth from? Maybe a nice mixture with plenty of avenues to attack from and some perfect choke points you can ambush from with the right amount of team work. Whatever you think makes a good multiplayer map, we want to see it. Most importantly, we want your best work.

An announcement concerning what the "special prizing and opportunities" will be for the winners is expected to come next week. I'm interested in knowing what the "opportunities" will be. A job? Your winning map as downloadable content? We'll keep you posted as we find out more.

Call of Duty 4 Community Mapping Contest Details [Infinity Ward]

