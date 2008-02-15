The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Call Of Duty 4 Holds On To Top Spot In US Software Sales

Infinity Ward does it again. After a spectacular November and December in the US of A, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare sees a respectable January, securing the number one position on the software charts. 2007's number two seller, Wii Play, keeps its second place spot, beating out both Rock Band and Guitar Hero III with 298K copies sold.

Despite being a relatively down month for the Wii and Xbox 360 on the hardware side, the two consoles hold the top seven on the software side. Again, no PlayStation 2 info, but we're not sure if that's based on sales or just missing data. The top ten is after this.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles