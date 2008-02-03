Call of Duty 4 Patch 1.5 Arrives

Infinity Ward has released the next in its line of patches for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Patch 1.5 addresses some issues involving scripting, the server browser and more. You can check out the entire list of fixes below but be sure to pay special attention to the note regarding 1.4 vs 1.5 servers. The link at the bottom will take you to a more detailed information page with links to the download sites. A 1.5 mod tools patch is also available.
Fixed server browser not showing all of the servers
The "hold [ ]to steady" sniper scope hint will only appear if you can use it
Fixed game not recognizing IWDs existing if they are all in fs_basepath and none are in the main/ folder
Made mod scripts able to change stats
Allow developer_script for mulitiplayer modding
Fixed map rotation errors with usermaps
Fix for reloading several times after connecting to a modded server
Fixed minimap not showing up in the menu for usermaps
Fixed an issue with Http redirect downloads.
Mod tools will now work with other languages
NOTE: patch 1.5 is not compatible with 1.4. You will not be able to find 1.4 servers if you update.
NOTE: Please ensure you have previously downloaded 1.4 patch before downloading 1.5 as you will need the 'Winter Crash' map from 1.4.
Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare 1.5 Patch [Infinity Ward]
