Call of Duty 4 Patch 1.5 Arrives

Infinity Ward has released the next in its line of patches for Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare. Patch 1.5 addresses some issues involving scripting, the server browser and more. You can check out the entire list of fixes below but be sure to pay special attention to the note regarding 1.4 vs 1.5 servers. The link at the bottom will take you to a more detailed information page with links to the download sites. A 1.5 mod tools patch is also available.

Fixed server browser not showing all of the servers

The "hold [ ]to steady" sniper scope hint will only appear if you can use it

Fixed game not recognizing IWDs existing if they are all in fs_basepath and none are in the main/ folder

Made mod scripts able to change stats

Allow developer_script for mulitiplayer modding

Fixed map rotation errors with usermaps

Fix for reloading several times after connecting to a modded server

Fixed minimap not showing up in the menu for usermaps

Fixed an issue with Http redirect downloads.

Mod tools will now work with other languages

NOTE: patch 1.5 is not compatible with 1.4. You will not be able to find 1.4 servers if you update.

NOTE: Please ensure you have previously downloaded 1.4 patch before downloading 1.5 as you will need the 'Winter Crash' map from 1.4.