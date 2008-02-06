Canada Thrown Inside Xbox Bone. Our neighbors to the north have finally be given the benefit of the Inside Xbox service, the community friendly news feed on all things Xbox 360. The US, Japan and UK have been enjoying it for a few months now, but today Canadians know the joy of the corporate news feed. Enjoy your dashboard update and region-tailored content, Canada! And thanks for the heads up, tipsters!
