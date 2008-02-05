The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom Ask For Calm, Deep Breaths Over DMC4 Install Times

As you've no doubt heard by now, Devil May Cry 4 has a mandatory install. One which, upon insertion of the game disc, takes 22-25 minutes to complete. And oh how you complained. Some for no reason other than to whine, but others, with a bit more of a point, wondering why it was again they preferred console games to PC games. Well, Capcom have swiftly responded, informing you that while the game's installing you get 22-25 minutes worth of story primers and concept art, as well as the handy reminder that, well...the human body requires sustenance to survive:

If you don't want to watch the "Previously, on Devil May Cry..." portion of the install process, go make a sandwich and grab a soda, then come on back. You're going to be spending some serious time with this game, and we don't want you going hungry. Low blood sugar will make you dizzy and you'll need to be focused like an Alan Parsons Project to defeat the enemies in this game.

They'd also like to remind you that it's a one-off install, and that the whole point of it is so you can play the rest of the game enjoying "near-Super Nintendo speed load times". Now it's just up to you to decide whether that's enough to coax you back from hate's precipice.
    If i wanted to install DMC4, i'd go buy the goddamn PC version.

    Fail much Capcom?

