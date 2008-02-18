Capcom, Please, Enough With The Mandatory Installs

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What do Devil May Cry 4, Hot Shots Golf and now Lost Planet on the PS3 all have in common? They all feature mandatory 5GB installs. And two of them are from Capcom. Seriously, Capcom, what's the deal? Devil May Cry 4 you could explain because it's new and it's shiny, but a 2006 port that ran just fine on the 360? Cop-outs aren't fun. Neither's not making this kind of thing optional.
Lost Planet Requires 5GB Installation [PS3Style]

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    So that's 3 games each with 5gb installs. 3 x 5 = 15. Wow, wouldn't want to be a 20gb PS3 owner who wanted those games right now.

