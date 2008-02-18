Capcom, Please, Enough With The Mandatory Installs

What do Devil May Cry 4, Hot Shots Golf and now Lost Planet on the PS3 all have in common? They all feature mandatory 5GB installs. And two of them are from Capcom. Seriously, Capcom, what's the deal? Devil May Cry 4 you could explain because it's new and it's shiny, but a 2006 port that ran just fine on the 360? Cop-outs aren't fun. Neither's not making this kind of thing optional.

