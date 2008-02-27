The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom Porting Another GameCube Resident Evil to BC Wii

For third party publishers, Capcom's done alright on the Wii. The Resident Evil 4 port did good business for them — even if the GameCube version was already playable on the Wii! People just loved the tacked on waggle. That means one thing: More RE ports! This year, Capcom is bringing Resident Evil Zero to the Nintendo Wii. That's right, Capcom is again remaking a GameCube original with waggle. Think about it: Another waggle remake of a backwards compatible GC remake that you can already play on the Wii. Knowing Capcom, don't be surprised if they wagglize every single RE game. Be sad.
RE Zero [Resident Evil Horror Thanks, John!]

