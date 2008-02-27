Capcom Porting Another GameCube Resident Evil to BC Wii

For third party publishers, Capcom's done alright on the Wii. The Resident Evil 4 port did good business for them — even if the GameCube version was already playable on the Wii! People just loved the tacked on waggle. That means one thing: More RE ports! This year, Capcom is bringing Resident Evil Zero to the Nintendo Wii. That's right, Capcom is again remaking a GameCube original with waggle. Think about it: Another waggle remake of a backwards compatible GC remake that you can already play on the Wii. Knowing Capcom, don't be surprised if they wagglize every single RE game. Be sad.

