Capcom Sued Over Dead Rising

Two weeks ago, Capcom tried some pre-emptive measures aimed at heading off an impending lawsuit from The MKR Group, who hold the rights to George Romero's Dawn of the Dead film. Didn't work. MKR have since sued Capcom, claiming that Dead Rising is essentially an unlicensed adaptation of Romero's masterpiece:

Both works are dark comedies. In both, the recreational activities of the zombies and absurdly grotesque 'kill scenes' provide unexpected comedic relief.

Both works provided thoughtful social commentary on the 'mall culture' zeitgeist, in addition to serving up a sizable portion of sensationalistic violence.

You hear that, budding game and film makers of the world? You can't pay homage to a classic anymore. It infringes on copyrights.
Producer, game firm in rights battle over zombies [Reuters]

Comments

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    I haven't seen Dawn of the Dead, but this explanation for the lawsuit doesn't seem to justify it anyway. So basically they use some light comedy here and there and have zombies? I guess they'll also be suing the makers of the following games:
    Halo
    Halo 2
    Halo 3
    Half-Life
    Half-Life 2
    Warcraft 3
    World of Warcraft
    Every Other Bloody FPS Ever Made!

    0
  • formulated Guest

    i just got a 360 a few weeks ago and along with all the other must have games, I made it a point to get a copy of Dead Rising due it's possible recall due this case, phew!
    still a bit slow though, came out almost 2 years ago!

    0
  • WORMGERM Guest

    There's a disclaimer on the case that states

    "This game was not developed, approved or licensed by the owners or creators of George A ROmero's Dawn of the Dead.

    Clear as day on the front of the box.

    0

