Card Sagas Wars, A Smash Bros. For The 16-Bit Console Era

Card Sagas Wars, a super-deformed fighting game based on the MUGEN engine, has been around for a while now. But the latest trailer, well, it's more epic, more fanboy amping then ever. If you've ever wanted to see spritely versions of Master Chief, Ivy from Soul Calibur and KOS-MOS take on Link, Samus, Chun-Li and Donkey Kong, this fanmade game might just be your cup of tea. However, if you're in the legal departments of, say, Nintendo, Capcom, Namco or Microsoft, you'll probably be bored to tears. Certainly not interested in sending a cease and desist letter. Who would wanna do that?

Card Sagas Wars Official Site