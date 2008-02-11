Charming and Wee Wii Charms

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Kotakuite Joseph T. gave up the heads up on an Etsy seller with some really charming game related jewelry, including Wii charms, Wiimote earrings, 1up mushrooms, and all sorts of miniature food items (ok, so that's not gaming related); made out of Sculpey, the pieces are relatively faithful little renderings of the original and may be just the ticket for the gaming geek jewelry wearer in your life (Valentine's Day is right around the corner, after all). And compared to a lot of the game related crafts we see on Etsy, the price is right: $US 7 for a Wii charm, $10 for a pair of Wiimote earrings, and the rest of the offerings in the same range.

