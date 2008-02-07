Cheap Ass Gamer Collecting Games For Troops

While Super Tuesday is over, the roles and consequences of the US military's involvement across the globe are left fresh in our mind. We'll save you the patriotic one-liners and instead just point out that Cheap Ass Gamer (yeah, we just said "arse") has organised a collection of used, current gen games for the troops in Iraq. The neat part is that after you mail the game(s), the troops will post a picture of themselves with the boxes. It's a nice way that the troops say thanks for us saying thanks for not being the ones in constant danger of bullets, bombs and "sand to butt hole infiltration."



CAG's "Donate Games to the Troops in Iraq" Campaign [CAG]