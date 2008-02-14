Check Out Game Localiser's Toy Robots in Washington D.C.

Hey people who live near Washington D.C.! There's a groovy exhibition over at The Kennedy Center called, "Japan! Culture + Hyper Culture." It features things like music, anime, fashion, blah, blah, blah. Sorta exciting! Know what's really exciting? It feature toy robots from the collection of video game localiser Matt Alt. Check the exhibit out if you're in the area. It wraps up this weekend.

Japan! Culture + Hyper Culture [Official Site]