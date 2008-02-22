Chew on Butt Biting Bug Game Trailer

DS title Oshiri Kajiri Mushi ("Butt Biting Bug") looks like nothing more than your standard rhythm game dressed up with your not-so-standard butt biting bug. "Oshiri Kajiri Mushi" was originally a silly child's song that appeared on NHK, but later became a top ten hit in Japan. Note: Butt biting bugs aren't supposed to bite people's arses until they turn eight years old. Uh-huh.

If you've stomached the game trailer, hit the jump for the original song.

