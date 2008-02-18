China Launching Operation For Tomorrow Crackdown

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

What would modern China be without campaigns? This one's lacking in a snappy name and related propaganda, but the government is gearing up to go after those hotbeds of moral decay, crime, and WoW: internet cafes. Introducing "Operation for Tomorrow," targeting unlicensed websites, internet cafes, and porn.

Internet cafes have been repeatedly targeted for breeding juvenile crime and promoting truancy, despite widely ignored rules barring anyone under 18 from admission. Located in towns and small cities throughout China, internet cafes mainly offer online games that are popular among young people. Authorities have blamed the cafes for Internet addiction and for encouraging juvenile crime as a way to earn money to play online games.

First the problem was that kids were so busy playing WoW and other MMORPGs that they didn't have time for anything else; now the problem is that WoW's keeping them too busy ... with crime? Does this mean we'll see a related drop off in suspect addiction 'treatment' methods?

China Targets Internet in Crime Sweep [AP]

Comments

  • Humorous Llama Guest

    Internet Cafe's Encouraging Crime to pay for online games ?

    Yet, they make a small percentage of kids addicted to the internet via forcing them to gold farm so they can make money on the very games the kids are stealing money to play... illegally under 18 *sigh*

    This combinded with the highly publicised ban on horror movies during the olympics =

    EPIC FAIL for communist government in china

    

