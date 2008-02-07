Chinese Wii Rip-Off Reviewed

You've seen the ads. Here's the review. YouTuber Ashens takes one for the team and imports a KenSingTon Sport Vii to point and laugh at. The shocker? It's not as bad as you'd think. (It's still pretty bad, though.)
Thanks, Kevin!
You've seen the ads. Here's the review. YouTuber Ashens takes one for the team and imports a KenSingTon Sport Vii to point and laugh at. The shocker? It's not as bad as you'd think. (It's still pretty bad, though.)
Thanks, Kevin!
Good god!
That thing's hideous :P
And, your auto-refresh is terrible. I was only half-way through (downloading & watching) the video before auto-refresh meant I had to start from the beginning again! Grr.