Chinese Wii Rip-Off Reviewed

You've seen the ads. Here's the review. YouTuber Ashens takes one for the team and imports a KenSingTon Sport Vii to point and laugh at. The shocker? It's not as bad as you'd think. (It's still pretty bad, though.)

Thanks, Kevin!

Comments

  • Jess Guest

    Good god!
    That thing's hideous :P

    And, your auto-refresh is terrible. I was only half-way through (downloading & watching) the video before auto-refresh meant I had to start from the beginning again! Grr.

    0
  • lastskysamurai @Coldplayer

    A very well done review! That's a Thumbs up from me! lol, Like i say, if i wasn't Australian, my third choice would be a brit. i like your style man, keep up the great work, and for of cause, taking one for the team!

    0

