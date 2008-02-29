Choose Your Own Adventure, Bionic Commando Style!

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Capcom has unveiled a brand new contest for all you Bionic Commando fans out there. They've issued a challenge for players to design their own "challenge level" for Bionic Commando Rearmed. They're not too picky about how you enter, either. From carefully crafting your masterpiece in painstaking detail in Illustrator, to scrawling your dream level in blood on the back of a napkin, they'll take it all (although I can't imagine that last one is recommended). The challenge levels are described on the Capcom blog as "timed obstacle courses for you to flex your swinging skills," and the BCR team will choose one winning level to be included in the game, along with your name in the credits and all the internet fame one could possibly want.

Full details are available at the Capcom blog, including contest rules, deadlines, sample challenge levels, and which pieces you need to use in order to create your perfect level (as shown in the pic). The contest started yesterday and will end Wednesday, March 12, at 11:59 PM PST. So get doodling!

Contest: Design a Challenge Room for Bionic Commando Rearmed + Get in the Game! [Capcom Community Blog, via IGN]

