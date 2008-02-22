Chrono Resurrection - What Could Have Been

I am currently hip-deep in Sakaguchi's latest RPG Lost Odyssey, which got me thinking about all the awesome games I've played in the past courtesy of the Gooch, including my personal favorite, Chrono Trigger. In the middle of my ponderings, this video shows up in our tips email, containing footage of Chrono Resurrection, the 3D remake of Chrono Trigger that Square Enix put a stop to back in 2004. The video, uploaded by project lead Nathan Lazur, depicts what would have been a Chrono Trigger fan's wet dream. *wistful sigh* Damn lawyers. Thanks for sending in the vid anyway Mathew!