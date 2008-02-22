The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Chrono Resurrection - What Could Have Been

I am currently hip-deep in Sakaguchi's latest RPG Lost Odyssey, which got me thinking about all the awesome games I've played in the past courtesy of the Gooch, including my personal favorite, Chrono Trigger. In the middle of my ponderings, this video shows up in our tips email, containing footage of Chrono Resurrection, the 3D remake of Chrono Trigger that Square Enix put a stop to back in 2004. The video, uploaded by project lead Nathan Lazur, depicts what would have been a Chrono Trigger fan's wet dream. *wistful sigh* Damn lawyers. Thanks for sending in the vid anyway Mathew!

Comments

  • KorwinAU Guest

    Good god how awesome this would have been...... im sad now.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles