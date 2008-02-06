The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Church and Black Are Lesbians?

jericho_nude_left.jpgYou all remember Jericho, right? That average though creepy-as-hell shooter from the mind of Clive Barker?

I wish it could have been more. I wanted it to move me. Make me tingle inside with an unearthly excitement, an excitement I could channel as a pure, white stream of gaming bliss at my console.

I have no idea what that means... but I think I may have found my salvation. If you ever wanted to see Church and Black getting it on in a piece of digital art, well, LesbianGamers has the answer.

You can see the whole picture after the jump, but be warned, it's NSFW.
jericho_nude.jpgWhat, you want it uncensored? You'll have to visit the link below!

Jericho lesbians - Church & Black [LesbianGamers]

Comments

  • ryuzaki @squall3031

    Yeah i always used church when i played this game. She's so sexy and slutty ^^

    Black is good too, sniper rifle is always cool ;-)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles