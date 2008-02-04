Cicuit City: 20% Off All DS games

This week's Circuit City ad is advertising 20% off on all DS games. They claim over one hundred titles are available, but as we all know from actually shopping these sales, the ones actually available in the store are rarely near the advertised numbers. Some of the highlights include Phantom Hourglass for $US 27.99 and Phoenix Wright Ace Attorney: Justice For All for $US 14.99. In the same ad they also list Wii's in stock so head on over to Circuit City for a Nintendo shopping spree.

Best of the Sunday Ad Video Game Deals (2/3-2/9) [CheapAssGamer]