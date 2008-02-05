City Of Heroes, Alex Ross Style

No man on earth can immortalise a classic comic book character better than Alex Ross. Little surprise, then, that when fantasy artist Douglas Shuler (who's worked on a ton of Magic: The Gathering cards) wanted to pay homage to his City of Heroes buddies, he left his own style at the door and came up with this. I am now officially kicking myself for not having played City of Heroes and befriended Mr. Shuler when I had the chance.

Massive LONESTAR Poster (3D Poser) [Official Forums, via Game|Life]