Classic Tracks Come To Rock Band This Week

Harmonix has announced the week in Rock Band downloadables, bringing a trio of classic tracks to the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 via each platform's service. The trio of tracks, which contain "Complete Control" by the Clash, "Truth Hits Everybody" by the Police and "Teenage Lobotomy" by the Ramones, can be snapped up individually for $US 1.99 each (or 160 Microsoft Points) or bought bundled for $US 5.49 (440 Microsoft Points). Not a bad deal, considering they're all master tracks.

Expect the tunes to hit Xbox Live on Wednesday, then a day later on the PlayStation Store. Do want!