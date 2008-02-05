Close Your Eyes And Hope For Red Alert 3

The latest Command & Conquer Battlecast, the official, full-of-ham video podcast of the series, has teased fans with news of a new product announcement, due in two weeks time. One that will give you "one more reason to cheer". It can't be a C&C3 expansion, that's already underway. It can't be Tiberium, because that's well out of the bag. Which when you look at the Command & Conquer universe leaves us with... Red Alert! Yes, the best damn games in the series. EA, if this is indeed the case, and you're making another Red Alert game, so help me God, you'd better get Kari Wuhrer on the phone.

PS - Yes, it could - hypothetically - be another Generals game, but they said it was a reason to cheer, not bitch about why they weren't making another Red Alert.

Commandier & Conquerier [Rock, Paper, Shotgun][Img]