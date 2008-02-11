CNET and GameFaqs Respond to Church Arson

GameFaqs and parent company CNET have responded to yesterday's story about the teen who burned down a church. After the incident, the teen went to the GameFaqs forums and bragged about his crime, leading to his eventual arrest. In a statement to TV news station WGEM, CNET and GameFaqs said:

"Our thoughts go out to those affected by the Mission Hill Baptist Church fire. GameSpot and GameFAQs message boards are for people to discuss gaming topics. We moderate the posts and pull down inappropriate messages. We are working with the proper authorities to assist in their investigation of this matter."

We'll be keeping an eye on this story and we'll be sure let you know of any updates.

