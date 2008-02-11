Come Get Your February Oz Game Bargains

Anthony from the Economical Gamer has again kindly compiled some gaming bargains for Kotaku AU. If you're looking to make a few purchases this month, it's highly recommended you check these out.
Included in the list is the EB Games Assassin's Creed offer from last week, in case you missed it.
All the deals you could ever wish for after the jump.
Economical Gamer [Thanks Anthony]
General Sales:
- Sign up or refer someone to EB Games webmail and get a 15% off coupon - $30 off Assassin's Creed coupon for EB Games (link article) - 50% off discontinued and old PC games at EB Games - Trade in 2 preowned games get 1 free at EB Games - Last generation and budget titles 2 for $40 at JB Hi-Fi
Xbox 360: - Xbox 360 Pro console $498 - Xbox 360 Pro console bundle with Viva Pinata, PGR3, Forza 2 & power pack $569 at Dick Smith - Xbox 360 Pro console bundle with Viva Pinata, Forza 2, Fuzion Frenzy 2, Project Sylpheed and Vampire Rain $599 at Myer - Turok $79 at Kmart and JB Hi-Fi - The Club $79 at Kmart and JB Hi-Fi - Burnout Paradise $79 at JB Hi-Fi - Devil May Cry 4 $79 at Kmart and JB Hi-Fi
Playstation 3: - PlayStation 3 console bundle with second Sixaxis controller and choice of one: Heavenly Sword, Uncharted, Ratchet and Clank or NBA $762 at Dick Smith - Blu-Ray remote $44 at Dick Smith - Turok $79 at Kmart and JB Hi-Fi - The Club $79 at Kmart and JB Hi-Fi - Burnout Paradise $79 at JB Hi-Fi - Devil May Cry 4 $89 at Kmart and JB Hi-Fi
Wii: - Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games $68.84 at Big W - DK Jet Race $88.84 at Big W - Boogie $40 at Big W - Ghost Squad with gun $69.95 at Kmart - Nitro Bike $44.95 at Kmart
PC: - Empire Earth III $64.76 at Dick Smith - Sim City Societies $79.76 at Dick Smith - Universe at War $74.76 at Dick Smith - Gamer's Choice range: buy 2 get 1 free or $19.95 each at Dick Smith
Nintendo DS: - Nintendo DS Lite console $188 at Kmart - Jam Sessions $29.95 at Kmart - Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games $54.82 at Myer - Mario & Sonic At The Olympic Games plus choice of Maths Training or Sight Training $60 at Kmart
Playstation Portable: - Spectra vs Generation, Guilty Gear, Crush, Alien Syndrome and Crazy Taxi $14.99 at Kmart - PSP Slim console with choice of one game from above $279 at Kmart
Add Lost Odyssey for $79 at JB Hi-Fi to that list.