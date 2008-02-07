Comment Like A Pro & Lost Odyssey Could Be Yours

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

lost_od_top.jpgGiving stuff away - it's what we do. Well, it's what we do when a company like Microsoft provides us with awesome prizes to hand out.

So, thanks Microsoft.

The particular gifts we have to part with this week are five copies of Mistwalker's Xbox 360 RPG Lost Odyssey. Sure, you could buy it, but why not see if you can save yourself $99 first?

All you have to do is comment. That's right, just type something up that's amazingly witty, funny, philosophical, informative or rumour-like (and accurate), and you may very well find yourself in the draw.

Lost Odyssey. You know you want it. Everything you need to know about the competition can be found right here.

Make A Top Comment, Win Lost Odyssey [Kotaku AU]

Comments

  • mikezombie777 Guest

    hey this is totally unrelated to kotaku but my property manager just did an inspection and she is damn hot. she was wearing a miniskirt, a tight black top and she has a fine tan as well. i so would have hit that, i am gonna have to ask my gf is she wants to do a threesome with her or else i'll have to admit i kissed her and masturbated her with my 360 control. true story dudes.

    0
  • Ben Abraham Guest

    Rumour like, eh?

    Like the rumor that Rock Paper Shotgun published and then subsequently revised that Duke Nukem Forever was "Definitely maybe set for 2008 release" according to an interview?

    Does that qualify, or is it just *old news* now. ;)

    0
  • Libo Guest

    @Ben Abraham: It's definitely old news, I remember reading that when I just came out of my mother's womb.

    0
  • Andrew Guest

    I once commented on a website inside the internet. It was the most rewarding thing I have ever done in my life. This time, with you guys... not so much. You need to buy more internets, maybe try harder with your Wifi.

    Stop crying your making a scene!

    Look, it's not you, it's me.

    0
  • Anthony Guest

    Ben Abraham, all things to do with Duke Nukem is considered 'old news', 10 years to old!

    0
  • zod Guest

    in a world where people pay more for less (macbook air, anyone?), text instead of talk, and would rather add you on facebook than give you their number; kotaku is my opiate for such a world that seeks to painfully force me to assume the position, and then ask me to pay monthly subscription fees to continue the service.

    rumours? yes please. releases? hell yeah. rants? sure, why not. i'd take it all gladly, and stay in my gamer's haze, rather than face the day that seems to take away everything that there is to enjoy in life.

    heh. seriously though, cliches aside, kotaku rox.

    0
  • Allen Guest

    Lost Odyssey is one of those games where if there was a chance to score one, I'd do it. Even if I have to degrade myself to win a copy.

    So here goes:

    Kotaku, if you are a cheap date, then I am your unemployed, single and desperate guy waiting to take you out for dinner.

    Microsoft, if you are the bus to my salvation, then I am your passenger who would ride you all the way to the destination.

    Oh the hilarity.

    0
  • Penguin Guest

    5 copies to give away? Alright! 50% chance of win

    0
  • donnieaxel Guest

    Is this the Olympics?

    0

