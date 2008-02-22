Commodore 64 Games To VC, Take 2

Remember way back in September 2006 when we reported that Commodore 64 games would be making their way to the Wii Virtual Console, only to discover it was simply speculation? Well it's speculation no more. Commodore Faming has teamed up with Nintendo of Europe to deliver some truly classic PC gaming to the VC. The single best selling computer system of all time, the C-64 had over 4,000 games released throughout its 12 year lifespan, and Nintendo Europe plans to tap that.

The first titles to appear on the VC will be International Karate and Uridium, priced to go at 500 Wii points each. No plans for regions outside of Europe currently, but PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE!

Virtual Console On Wii Expands Into A Commodore 64 Gaming Universe

Commodore Gaming teams up with Nintendo of Europe to bring classic C64 games to the Wii!

Already a firm favourite with Wii owners, Virtual Console is once again expanding its catalogue, this time with the addition of a whole new games format. Later this year, Wii owners will be able to enjoy classic titles from the best selling personal computer of all time, the Commodore 64. These titles join classic gems from the likes of Nintendo, SEGA, Turbografx and NEOGEO already available via the Wii Shop Channel.

The release of the Commodore 64 in 1982 was an historic moment for the computer and video games industry. According to the Guinness Book of World Records it remains the best selling single computer model of all time, with an estimated 22 million units sold. Its immense popularity saw an unrivalled collection of over 4,000 rich games titles released through its production lifetime (1982-1994), helping to establish the C64 as a 'gamers favourite'. Now, some of the greatest Commodore 64 titles will be made available for Wii owners to download and play via the Virtual Console service.

Bala Keilman, CEO of Commodore Gaming, commented, "The massive impact the Commodore 64 had on video-gaming is still evident today with many gamers remembering the computer and its games with great fondness. By working with Nintendo of Europe, we are ensuring that future generations of gamers can play some of the best and most popular titles that kick-started the computer games revolution and so keep the C64 legacy in gamers hearts."

Laurent Fischer, Managing Director of European Marketing & PR of Nintendo Europe adds, "We are extremely pleased to be working with Commodore Gaming to provide even more retro hits for Wii owners to choose from on Virtual Console. With over 184 classic titles now available to enjoy, Virtual Console on Wii is a great way for users to access a breadth of classic retro games. We hope that this great choice of games will bring nostalgia to our gaming fans, while an entirely new generation of video game players can experience a host of classic games for the very first time."

Among the first titles from Commodore 64 which will be made available on Virtual Console are International Karate and Uridium. These great titles will be bolstered by regular updates to the line-up from the Commodore 64 back catalogue.

Virtual Console games from Commodore 64 will be available from the Wii Shop Channel soon and can be downloaded for 500 Wii Points each. Currently these titles will only be available on the European Wii Shop Channel.