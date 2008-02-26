Common Sense Game Shows Lack Thereof

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Minna no Joushiki Ryoku TV (Everyone's Common Sense Power TV) has family members testing their common sense knowledge: Like, how to pick up chopsticks, using certain words or identifying things. In the commercial above, the game has family members saying each other's birthdays. So the father has to guess his wife's, which he has totally forgotten. Odd, because I thought it was common sense not to play games that involve divulging things like your wife's birthday, your first date and when your anniversary is.

