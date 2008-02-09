Condemned 2 lead designer Frank Rook walks us through the changes made to the Condemned series in the second installment, Condemned 2: Bloodshot. He talks a lot about the combat system, which introduces fist fighting, combos, brutal chain attacks and environmental finishing moves similar to those found in The Punisher video game a few years back. It was hard to pay attention because I was just overwhelmed by the sheer brutality of the whole thing. The shaking camera and the sounds combine to make combat so visceral that even this tiny trailer had me wincing sympathetically. Rook also goes into the welcome changes to the forensics portion of the game, which was probably my biggest disappointment from the first one. They want to improve over the original in every way, and it looks like they are right on course to do so.
Condemned 2 Is Pretty Damned Brutal
