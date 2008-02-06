Console COD4 Getting New Maps This Spring

To all those who can't get enough Call of Duty 4 multiplayer on the Xbox 360 and PS3, know that new maps are on the way this spring. How many? We don't know. What day will they be here? Not so sure. What will they cost? Wish we could tell you. But one thing's for certain, "the upcoming downloadable content will thrust gamers into a hot zone of added combat across a variety of intense multiplayer locales."

And that's plenty for us.



New CoD4: Modern Warfare Maps (X360) [Gamespy]