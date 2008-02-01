The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

PSA: The Witcher's First Season Drops At 7:00PM Tonight

Consoles Are Stealing All The PC Gamers Away

burglar.jpg During the 90s, PC gaming was king. Refute that all you want, but know that whatever you say, you're wrong. Nowadays, though, hmmm. Not. So. Hot. Consoles are king, while PC games sit in a heap at the King's throne, wondering where it all went wrong. Mark Rein's wondering where it all went wrong. And it's breaking his poor little heart:

When [Activision's]Call of Duty 4 came out, I heard some of our guys sitting around talking about the great game they'd had last night and I'm like, 'Hey guys, what server are you playing on? I'd love to come and join you,' and they said, 'Just send us a friends request.' It was at that point I realised they were all playing it on console.

You can almost hear the violins playing...poor Mark.
The Mark Rein interview [The Guardian]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au decade-in-review feature

Our Favourite Games Of The Decade

Gaming is defined by our memories, and this past decade has created many, many special memories.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles