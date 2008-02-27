Cosplaying with Cosplay Figurine

This is a Kotaku first, I believe. We've featured cosplaying tons on Kotaku. Ditto for figurines. But, we've never covered people cosplaying with figurines that are cosplaying. Here, cosplayer Usagi Tsukimiya poses with a Hobby Wave Haruhi Suzumiya bunny figure. Even though Tsukimiya was a Hobby Wave booth companion at the recent Wonder Festival in Japan, something about this photo shoot seems oddly profound. A cosplayer posing as a figurine character in cosplay? Damn, that's deep.
Haruhi Cosplay Figure Review [Moeyo]
